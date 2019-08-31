New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.59
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 has New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 0% respectively. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.
