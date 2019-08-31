New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.59 N/A 1.12 12.32 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 0% respectively. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.