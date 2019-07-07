New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

As Asset Management businesses, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.65 N/A 1.12 12.54 Legg Mason Inc. 31 1.13 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.99% and an $15 average price target. Competitively Legg Mason Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential downside of -26.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, New Mountain Finance Corporation is looking more favorable than Legg Mason Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 86.2%. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.