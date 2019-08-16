New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

This is a contrast between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.61 N/A 1.12 12.32 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.65 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Mountain Finance Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 11.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.