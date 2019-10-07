New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Contrasting side by side

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 606,178,545.37% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 27.8%. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.