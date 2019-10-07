New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Contrasting side by side

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|0.00
|12.46M
|-0.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|606,178,545.37%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
New Mountain Finance Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 27.8%. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
