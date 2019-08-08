New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.57 N/A 1.12 12.32 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.84 N/A 7.95 14.27

Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s upside potential is 10.78% at a $15 consensus target price. Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average target price of $104.86, with potential downside of -2.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that New Mountain Finance Corporation seems more appealing than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 71.9%. Insiders owned roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Competitively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.