New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.65
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us New Mountain Finance Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$15 is New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.99%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10.46%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has 11.21% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
