New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.65 N/A 1.12 12.54 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Mountain Finance Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has 11.21% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.