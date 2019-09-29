New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Contrasting side by side

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
New Mountain Finance Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 40.86%. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
