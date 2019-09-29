New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Contrasting side by side

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 40.86%. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.