New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Contrasting side by side

Since New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.64 N/A 1.12 12.54 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.52 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 7.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.