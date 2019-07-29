New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.57 N/A 1.12 12.54 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.71 N/A 3.83 5.08

Table 1 demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New Mountain Finance Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Mountain Finance Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown New Mountain Finance Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, with potential upside of 8.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 80.7%. Insiders owned roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.