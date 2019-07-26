New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.61 N/A 1.12 12.54 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.15 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. New Mountain Finance Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 2 0 2.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 7.99%. BrightSphere Investment Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 consensus target price and a 25.11% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BrightSphere Investment Group plc seems more appealing than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 0%. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than BrightSphere Investment Group plc

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.