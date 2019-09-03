New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.58 N/A 1.12 12.32 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.27 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 highlights New Mountain Finance Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New Mountain Finance Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. New Mountain Finance Corporation is presently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 28.70% and its consensus price target is $166.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.