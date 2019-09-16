New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and 57161 (:) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and 57161 (:). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.70
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and 57161.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and 57161 (:)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors 57161.
