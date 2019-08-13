New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Upped Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding; Patten & Patten Has Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.21 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 6.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 44,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $249.35. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares to 8,140 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,622 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

