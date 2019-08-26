New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Upped Centene (CNC) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Sunoco LP (SUN)

Among 2 analysts covering Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunoco has $3500 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 10.17% above currents $30.86 stock price. Sunoco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. See Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 95.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 16,700 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,200 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 17,500 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 2,300 shares to 34,446 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,700 shares and now owns 117,685 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 799,586 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 32,865 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc holds 50,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,000 shares. 166,550 are held by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 9,412 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested in 5,823 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon Cap LP invested in 157,300 shares or 17.54% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 399,788 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Among 5 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Centene has $77 highest and $63 lowest target. $68.80’s average target is 53.85% above currents $44.72 stock price. Centene had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Sunoco LP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Group has 0.02% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 1,200 shares. 32,410 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). 10,105 are held by Stifel Fincl. Virtu Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Raymond James Service has 0.02% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). 957 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 433,596 shares. Highland Cap Lp owns 0.04% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 19,285 shares. Gabelli And Communications Invest Advisers, New York-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 108,300 shares.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Sun Communities acquires 31 manufactured home communities for $343.6 million – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sunoco LP Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sunoco LP Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunoco LP (SUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Here Comes The Sun: Advanced Auto Parts Analysts Bullish After Stormy Q2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 396,700 shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Adj Distributable Cash Flow $85 Million; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $90 MLN ON GROWTH CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN ON MAINTENANCE CAPITAL FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 02/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP COMPLETES CONVERSION OF WEST TEXAS RETAIL SITES TO; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO SUNOCO WITH RESPECT TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS’ PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS BA2; 26/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC issues Conciliation Order by Consent to Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP