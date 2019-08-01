New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) by $830,000 as Stock Rose; As Pepsico (Call) (PEP) Shares Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Holding by $19.68 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (PEP) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 161,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 221,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 3.48 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, down from 205,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.3. About 14.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.26 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 19 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 54,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.