New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $329,400 as Market Value Rose; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Price Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut by $1.91 Million Its Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 117,685 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 120,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 200,067 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, down from 236,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 8.58 million shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Svcs invested in 0.09% or 1,754 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 307,948 shares. Moreover, City has 0.9% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,168 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 13,071 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 50,700 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Co reported 5,860 shares. Advisory holds 0.08% or 3,180 shares. One Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 4,905 shares. Diversified holds 0.06% or 10,092 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 289,362 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Co reported 3,346 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.87% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited owns 42,478 shares. First LP stated it has 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).