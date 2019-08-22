New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $752,600 as Share Price Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Bruni J V & Company Increased Stake by $4.91 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 374,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, down from 389,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 13.96 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

