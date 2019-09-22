New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Has Cut by $987,900; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake In Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Was Raised

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 268,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00M, down from 277,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 370,354 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Names Sinking on Argentina Election Shocker – Schaeffers Research” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi and Bank of America downgrades Argentine banks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and MDJM among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares to 79,320 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,030 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,600 shares to 66,980 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assocs Llc accumulated 24,150 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Dt Investment Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,961 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Newtown holds 10,054 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 1.71% or 373,829 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.46M shares. Mathes Inc stated it has 31,658 shares. Mcdaniel Terry invested in 2,073 shares. Citizens Northern invested in 39,847 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,739 shares. First Business Fin Service Incorporated has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank owns 132,173 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.57M shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mrj owns 61,361 shares for 3.96% of their portfolio.