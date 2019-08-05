New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Glovista Investments Lifted Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $340,000 as Stock Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81 million shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 761,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, down from 790,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Invest has invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barry Invest Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cahill Financial Advisors invested in 0.11% or 9,396 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt reported 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Management Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,099 shares. Millennium Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Jacobs Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,547 shares. Stillwater Invest Limited Com holds 1.13% or 100,178 shares. Central Bancshares Company reported 0.53% stake. 14,311 are held by Capital Intll Ca. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 852,888 shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 2,325 shares. First Business Fincl reported 0.08% stake. Lourd Cap Lc reported 1.21 million shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,360 shares to 4,437 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 206,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPHE).