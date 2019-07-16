New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Lifted by $336,600 as Valuation Declined; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position Increased by Mill Road Capital Management Llc

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 1.73M shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 17,159 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. Another trade for 21,238 shares valued at $59,381 was made by TANNER DELBERT H on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Co holds 40,236 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management has 113,703 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,446 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 575,925 shares. 277 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.11% or 1.69M shares. Boston Partners has 97,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 20,163 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.01% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 10,000 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.21% or 755,000 shares. Weber Alan W reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 312,306 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 530,727 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 12,369 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,700 shares to 80,270 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,693 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).