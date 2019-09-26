New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Position in Fluor (FLR) Has Increased by $408,507 as Stock Value Declined; Halcyon Management Partners LP Increased Its Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $6.80 Million as Stock Price Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 751,277 shares traded or 83.13% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.39M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,350 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,574 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe And Company. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Llc reported 107,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,291 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1,434 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,300 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. Private Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 24,135 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 5,788 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 204,680 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 202 are held by Mcmillion Mgmt. Gotham Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 172,800 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 8,800 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former Dallas mayor joins Fluor board – Dallas Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor rises after ISICO discloses 5.1% active stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 694,696 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm invested in 0.01% or 3,513 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli And Advisers invested in 3.2% or 291,724 shares. Yakira Management Inc has 66,300 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp reported 751,927 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 10,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 270,788 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.15% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 1,113 shares. Havens Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.87% or 53,700 shares. Capstone Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 50,791 shares.

