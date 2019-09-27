New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowered Stake in Trimble (TRMB) by $319,500; Havens Advisors Increases Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 43,454 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 50,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 1.76M shares traded or 59.94% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 114.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 751,277 shares traded or 79.40% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 366,670 shares. Principal stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 375,397 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 408,962 shares. 2,856 were reported by Clear Street Limited Liability Corp. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc reported 50,791 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 32,848 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP owns 2,255 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited invested in 1.81% or 885,199 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 243,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Havens Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.87% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 694,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 50,603 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5.99M shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 820,100 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C has 0.75% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 3.70M shares. First Personal stated it has 503 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). One Capital Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Amer Grp accumulated 491,971 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 450,973 shares. 221,752 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has 172,466 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Wilkins Counsel accumulated 168,975 shares. Carroll Fincl stated it has 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Optimum Invest accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,952 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23 million for 23.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.