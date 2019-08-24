New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowered Facebook Class A (FB) Position By $830,000; Netapp (NTAP) Sentiment Is 0.84

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 192 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 228 sold and decreased their equity positions in Netapp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 230.81 million shares, down from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Netapp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 181 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,000 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 200,300 shares with $33.39 million value, down from 205,300 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak to European lawmakers about Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robertson Opportunity Ltd Com invested in 24,400 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Guardian Lp reported 13,819 shares stake. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,757 shares. Davenport And Limited invested in 0.06% or 27,658 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.47% or 136,768 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0.54% or 112,637 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.08% or 750 shares. Montrusco Bolton Inc has invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ativo Ltd Company invested in 0.96% or 13,640 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 17.36% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 2.54 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.90 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 63% – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NetApp (NTAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp: Irreversibly Damaged – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.