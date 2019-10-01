New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lifted Wr Berkley (WRB) Holding By $360,750; Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Cintas (CTAS) Position

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leonard Green Partners Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Leonard Green Partners Lp holds 20,000 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $262.88. About 313,590 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) stake by 28.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 5,550 shares as Wr Berkley Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 25,050 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 19,500 last quarter. Wr Berkley Corp now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 193,137 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cintas Corp has $30000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $253.50’s average target is -3.57% below currents $262.88 stock price. Cintas Corp had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 25.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -9.71% below currents $71.25 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Sell”.