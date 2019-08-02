New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lifted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $2.59 Million; First Washington Has Cut Holding in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.96 Million as Shares Declined

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.58M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $197,383 were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J on Friday, February 1. BARKLEY MICHAEL T also sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, February 12. 15,784 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E on Wednesday, February 6. Quinn T. Kyle also sold $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. Shares for $53,915 were sold by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares to 241,830 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fin Serv invested in 0% or 276 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment has invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). World Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 24,315 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 7,439 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research And Management Company has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 136,659 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, City has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 65 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 223,282 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% or 59,131 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancshares Tru Com has invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 50,000 were reported by Garnet Equity Capital. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc reported 30,836 shares stake. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.46% or 169,204 shares. Frontier Investment Co holds 0.02% or 4,650 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.40M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.