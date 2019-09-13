New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Wr Berkley (WRB); Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Position in Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) by $479,069 as Market Value Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 22,663 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $706.37. About 12,755 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,900 shares to 596,962 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,566 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

