New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT); As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Share Value Rose, Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Holding by $244.49 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 818,929 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14 billion, down from 825,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 1.57 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $114.89 million for 6.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 585 shares to 2,789 shares, valued at $160.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 1,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 500 shares to 25,664 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.