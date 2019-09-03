New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holding in Centene (CNC); Blair William & Company Upped Its Target (TGT) Holding by $651,520

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 8,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 62,561 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 54,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 2.54M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 1.52M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 220,881 shares to 43,115 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 55,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,538 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,600 shares to 216,836 shares, valued at $18.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,664 shares, and cut its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T).