New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Holds Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 32,900 shares to 466,150 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,626 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).