New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $448,400 as Market Value Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Its Stake by $4.57 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 347,180 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 353,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 1.19M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 23,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 121,173 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.38M, down from 144,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $194.09. About 80,220 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 12,379 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.69 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

