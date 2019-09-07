New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Lifted as Market Value Declined; Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Position by $3.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) by 86.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 17,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 37,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 717,715 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Svcs Inc invested in 2,449 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gru Inc Limited reported 1,635 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 77,728 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs holds 0.09% or 3,084 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 665,051 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.29% or 6,976 shares. Torch Wealth Management has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ftb Advsrs has 8,387 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd reported 618 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd has 140,467 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 14,918 shares. Orleans Management La holds 29,680 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,300 shares to 34,446 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,054 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 8,777 shares to 179,895 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,675 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM).