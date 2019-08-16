New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Increased as Valuation Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Market Valuation Rose While John G Ullman & Associates Cut Position by $9.75 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 2.34M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 114,554 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,833 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability owns 35,463 shares. Us National Bank De reported 10,229 shares. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 54,235 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 948,222 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited has 0.06% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 76,484 shares. 143,723 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Prudential holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 383,883 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 51,300 shares. Montag A Assocs owns 59,974 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 27,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Lc owns 16,410 shares. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 7,867 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 643,473 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) by 25,700 shares to 149,250 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & Co reported 32,654 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, J Goldman Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eidelman Virant reported 5.69% stake. Aperio Gru reported 3,034 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Citigroup holds 0% or 10,458 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited owns 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 677,532 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 227 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Webster Bank N A holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,731 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Artemis Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.73% or 695,166 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).