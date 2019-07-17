New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $927,500; Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $4.04 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,490 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 229,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 45,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 940,802 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.60 million, up from 895,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 858,302 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.79% or 52,390 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,156 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Diversified Tru owns 8,497 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Holderness Invests has invested 0.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Axa has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr owns 185,924 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charter Trust owns 36,891 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 4,410 shares. Brookstone Cap Management reported 5,140 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Com reported 5,430 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Community Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,914 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Ww Inc has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 19,519 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 2,088 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. James Inv Inc reported 19 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.12% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 175,128 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 162 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Jane Street Group Inc Lc stated it has 9,466 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,040 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Llc accumulated 1.36% or 51,225 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc holds 3,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 28,600 shares.