New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by $898,900; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Value Rose While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Upped Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 277,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, down from 286,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.08. About 8.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.86 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED DECISION ON NRA WAS A SHOW OF SUPPORT TO EMPLOYEES: CEO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth; 17/05/2018 – UAL’S LEVY LEAVING TO PURSUE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPPORTUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP 4%-5%; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONCLUDES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March Consolidated Capacity (Available Seat Miles) Increased 3.8%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 3,624 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Co reported 10,756 shares stake. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.26% or 283,164 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 347,189 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 17,960 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 24,158 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1.32M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 434,903 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc owns 14,950 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.23M shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Matarin Ltd accumulated 47,003 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 313,356 shares to 262,918 shares, valued at $28.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 177,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94M shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 166,363 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,577 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Alethea Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,100 shares. Monroe Bank And Trust Mi reported 15,105 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Llc has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Texas Money Limited owns 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,114 shares. California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambridge Advisors accumulated 9,429 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 31,030 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Gp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,262 shares. Towercrest Cap Management stated it has 24,351 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Alley Com Ltd Liability Co owns 104,419 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.27B for 12.10 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.