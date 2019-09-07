New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose; Citigroup Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Holding by $6.80 Million as Valuation Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 212,490 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 229,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 109,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 126,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 236,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Npv Shares (GLD) by 2,486 shares to 130,400 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CME) by 148,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Trading Intl Corp Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 15,460 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 327,310 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.04 million are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Tegean Cap Mngmt Lc holds 210,000 shares or 8.88% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,128 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 3.07 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.09 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 2.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,785 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 960,273 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ssi Investment accumulated 8,200 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citigroup (C) Reports Election of Alexander Wynaendts and Grace Dailey to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stock ‘tape’ glitch means it’s still not exactly clear where the Dow, S&P 500 closed on Monday – CNBC” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 9.47M are held by Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Whittier Communications accumulated 166,416 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 485,862 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De reported 64,515 shares stake. At Bank & Trust holds 18,144 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation reported 69,150 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc stated it has 19,027 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc owns 18,180 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru reported 74,035 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Coastline Com accumulated 86,575 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.23% stake. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 30,500 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,911 shares.