New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $458,800; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Its Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc analyzed 2,149 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 44,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $188.16. About 7.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board analyzed 3,700 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, down from 159,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.82 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.09 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Com holds 1.04% or 285,372 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation stated it has 292,986 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 4,143 shares. Motco invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 7.04 million shares. Cap Glob Investors holds 7.10M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Blackhill invested in 0.23% or 11,550 shares. 43,487 are owned by Farmers Bancorp. 5,282 are held by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. 231,622 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 145,445 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 42,394 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 32,222 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,938 shares to 46,876 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,651 shares to 140,840 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.