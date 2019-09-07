New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Its At T (T) Stake as Share Price Rose; Jbf Capital Holding in Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 79,265 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 606,862 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03 million, down from 618,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Boothbay Fund Limited holds 0.05% or 252,267 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors stated it has 166,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 107,248 shares in its portfolio. 229,224 were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corp De. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 297,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jbf Capital holds 0.22% or 560,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 69,496 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 21,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 66,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 56,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 93,443 shares. Spark Limited Liability Company accumulated 271,864 shares.

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Design and Construction Survey Reveals Why More Tech Doesn’t Always Mean More Productivity – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Steel: Still Remains A Short Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive ARC Document Solutions’s (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “ARC Document Solutions Matches Customer Donations for Worldwide Reforestation Efforts – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.