New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Mattel (MAT) Stake; Pagerduty (PD) Sellers Increased By 22.42% Their Shorts

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Mattel Inc (MAT) stake by 107.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 30,952 shares as Mattel Inc (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 59,700 shares with $669,000 value, up from 28,748 last quarter. Mattel Inc now has $3.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 501,045 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 22/05/2018 – Mattel Shareholders Vote Against Executive Compensation Plans, With 156.5M Votes Against and 132.1M For; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) had an increase of 22.42% in short interest. PD’s SI was 2.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.42% from 2.24 million shares previously. With 718,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s short sellers to cover PD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 97,118 shares traded. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) stake by 500 shares to 2,500 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 143,055 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 204,944 shares. 35,614 are owned by Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 954,536 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 119,576 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 33,667 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 50,963 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 295,715 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 6.45M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Sei Investments Co reported 431,661 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PagerDuty has $4900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 47.19% above currents $28.99 stock price. PagerDuty had 4 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14.

