New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Silchester International Investors Llp Holding in Vale S A (VALE) Trimmed by $39.13 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 23,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46M, down from 7.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.39B market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE FIRST-QUARTER IRON-ORE PRODUCTION 82M TONS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.83 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 70,277 shares. Moreover, Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has 0.67% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 47,409 were accumulated by Private Advisor Limited Company. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.07% stake. 8,578 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Mngmt. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 16,966 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomasville National Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,500 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 2.61 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has 2.99 million shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,470 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).