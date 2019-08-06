New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Its Centene (CNC) Position by $885,100; Abb LTD (ABB) Share Price Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised by $1.16 Million Its Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 2.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 977.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 71,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 1.48M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 1,900 shares to 75,810 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,270 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Limited Com reported 37,660 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 166,550 are owned by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. 232 were reported by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. 1.18M were accumulated by Sachem Head Mgmt Lp. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,930 shares. 477,975 are owned by Clark Capital Management Group Inc Inc. 110,929 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Ltd. Viking Lp has 4.20 million shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Gp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James And Associate reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Korea Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 110,884 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0.02% stake. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 327,092 shares.