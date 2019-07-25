New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Position by $465,660 as Valuation Declined; Somerset Trust Company Lowered Its Position in International Business Machscom (IBM) by $1.66 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 3.81M shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $150.34. About 2.07M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects stated it has 2,748 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 807,051 shares. 64,379 are held by Fjarde Ap. 73,748 were reported by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested in 0.13% or 326,027 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 23,300 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 85,943 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Euclidean Techs Management Limited Co stated it has 97,319 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. 260,128 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. World Asset stated it has 22,232 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 14,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 554,636 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,700 shares to 80,270 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,571 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 7,602 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Capstone Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,229 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4.38 million shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has 0.91% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 49,876 shares. Orrstown Fin Ser owns 1,224 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jag Management Limited Com has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Field And Main Bancorp reported 2,785 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability stated it has 100 shares. Eastern Bancorp has 7,330 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 69,683 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,274 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.32% or 4,377 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management reported 1.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Country Club Na holds 77,451 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

