New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Fluor (FLR) Holding; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Upped Caci Intl (CACI) Position By $4.37 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 21,399 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 483,603 shares with $98.94M value, up from 462,204 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $228.41. About 95,959 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Fluor Corp (FLR) stake by 105.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 12,379 shares as Fluor Corp (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,100 shares with $812,000 value, up from 11,721 last quarter. Fluor Corp now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,491 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 14,211 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 41,453 shares. Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bluecrest Cap Limited has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.52M shares. Geode Mngmt holds 1.63 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 509,041 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 7,301 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Whittier Tru holds 0% or 605 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.80’s average target is 62.66% above currents $18.32 stock price. Fluor had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of FLR in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of FLR in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Underperform” rating.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. HERNANDEZ CARLOS M bought $501,786 worth of stock or 17,001 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement Incorporated invested in 1,296 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 167 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability reported 19,185 shares. Bbt Cap Ltd reported 2,919 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 56,194 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Miles Capital holds 0.3% or 1,770 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,779 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Globeflex Lp holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.08% or 9,155 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 26,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

