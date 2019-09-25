New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Stake in Fluor (FLR) by $408,507 as Valuation Declined; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Position by $3.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 51,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 98,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, down from 149,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 206,005 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.45% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.64 million shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 24,618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 56,000 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 11,209 shares. Whittier Tru owns 605 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 13,388 shares. Tctc Limited Com owns 341,467 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 107,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 148,457 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 396,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 613,793 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 1.63 million shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc holds 100 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.01% or 12,275 shares. 21,448 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Cap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 18,985 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,400 shares to 359,566 shares, valued at $71.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,945 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading LP invested in 1,396 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.03% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp accumulated 20,367 shares. 12,706 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Paw Cap Corp has 1.34% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Psagot House, Israel-based fund reported 976 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,104 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 109,603 shares. Stanley invested 0.28% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 5,022 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.42% or 577,777 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 265,609 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd stated it has 28,954 shares. 94 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

