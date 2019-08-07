New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position as Stock Value Rose; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Visa (V)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 80,270 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85M, down from 81,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 3.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $107.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Ltd holds 0.73% or 6,790 shares. 69,668 are owned by Bailard. Atlantic Union Bank reported 7,423 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru holds 32,574 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability owns 6,010 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 623,595 shares. Gradient Ltd accumulated 10,093 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Capital Advisors Incorporated Ok reported 57,257 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Provident Inv has 8.69% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 338,915 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated stated it has 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flow Traders Us Lc holds 0.02% or 1,870 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited accumulated 7,870 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 828,201 shares. Pictet State Bank & has invested 2.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Founders Secs Ltd has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4.75 million shares or 1.07% of the stock. 70.01 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Scotia Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 105,479 shares. Fincl owns 2,087 shares. Baltimore reported 31,244 shares. Birinyi holds 1.46% or 13,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 18,522 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 440,879 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc invested in 0.1% or 56,285 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Connecticut-based Essex Fin Inc has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 55,718 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ltd.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 18, 2019.