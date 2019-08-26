New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holding By $1.13 Million; Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 17 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased their stakes in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.22 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Eli Lilly Co (LLY) stake by 10.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 8,786 shares as Eli Lilly Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 72,608 shares with $9.42 million value, down from 81,394 last quarter. Eli Lilly Co now has $105.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $483.45 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 42,606 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. for 329,884 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 62,100 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 61,748 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 22.76% above currents $109.51 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 23,335 shares to 149,955 valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 8,101 shares and now owns 63,773 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. $26.94M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281.