New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased By $356,000 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has $18600 highest and $8500 lowest target. $116’s average target is 71.72% above currents $67.55 stock price. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated it with “Hold” rating and $89 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Wells Fargo. See Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $191.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Initiate

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 89.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $99 New Target: $104 Maintain

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 200 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,665 shares with $61.73M value, down from 34,865 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $872.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Macquarie Grp owns 37,285 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 8,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 3,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Jefferies Grp Limited Company reported 1,409 shares stake. Moreover, Artal Grp Inc has 0.23% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Botty Ltd Liability reported 750 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm owns 2,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 33,175 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset owns 180,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 40 shares. Putnam Invests owns 13,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,653 shares.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercept Launches NASHTRUTH.com, an Online Educational Resource for People with Advanced Fibrosis Due to NASH – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intercept Appoints Lisa DeFrancesco as Vice President, Investor Relations – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Play On Intercept Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock increased 4.79% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 465,805 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 202 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,626 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 2,209 shares. Century invested in 1.62 million shares or 2.93% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 126 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,063 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,817 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,419 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,787 shares. Community Financial Bank Na invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport & Limited Liability Co owns 40,738 shares. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.1% or 1,223 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce accumulated 16,412 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.