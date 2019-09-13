New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Its Alleghany (Y) Position by $340,500; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $771.57. About 54,440 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.12 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru has 1.33M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 12,764 shares. Pecaut reported 4,910 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Co holds 0.01% or 854 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 300 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 119 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 16,862 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 5,314 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 98,775 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 4,211 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,938 shares to 46,876 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,567 shares to 70,033 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,670 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

