New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Boosted Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Holding; Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Cohen & Steers Global Bl (INB) Holding By $398,768

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (INB) stake by 56.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 49,846 shares as Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (INB)’s stock 0.00%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 39,123 shares with $334,000 value, down from 88,969 last quarter. Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl now has $202.26M valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 124,273 shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (NYSE:INB) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) stake by 120.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 25,870 shares as Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 47,300 shares with $858,000 value, up from 21,430 last quarter. Goodyear Tire Rubber Co now has $2.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 3.80M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT)

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 73,553 shares to 317,840 valued at $29.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 15,305 shares and now owns 75,687 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold INB shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 4.20% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 91,104 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 3,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 25,049 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (NYSE:INB). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 236,366 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 156,700 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 39,123 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (NYSE:INB). Cetera Advsr Ltd Co reported 14,776 shares stake. Karpus Management Inc stated it has 70,260 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 434,340 shares. Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (NYSE:INB). Parametric Portfolio Assoc accumulated 20,866 shares or 0% of the stock.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,700 shares to 223,643 valued at $31.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 11,300 shares and now owns 606,862 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,683 are owned by Asset One Company. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 43,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Birmingham Inc Al reported 1.17% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25,419 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 88,823 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc reported 1.19% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). U S Global Invsts invested in 16,218 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 71,268 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. 20,356 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 230,850 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Allied Advisory accumulated 27,274 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 2,124 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity. 35,000 shares were bought by Geissler Werner, worth $652,628 on Wednesday, February 13.

