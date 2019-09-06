New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $801,900; Range Resources (RRC) Stock Declined While S&Co Decreased Holding

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 10.93M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 761,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, down from 790,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. Scucchi Mark bought $56,484 worth of stock. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Group Inc accumulated 414,201 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt has 283,200 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 19,177 shares stake. 10,885 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 9.47M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 128,040 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cap Mgmt Assocs New York holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 33,500 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank owns 23,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.83M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Advisory Rech holds 841,141 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 214,300 are held by Dudley And Shanley. Hanson Doremus Investment Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 99,745 were reported by Reliant Investment Ltd. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 398,226 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Andra Ap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 24,089 were reported by Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd invested in 468,745 shares. 16,440 were accumulated by Tiemann Ltd Limited Liability Company. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 117,125 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 8,075 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,059 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 80,666 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 441,992 shares.