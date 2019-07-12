New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake By $436,800; Sabre (SABR) Shorts Raised By 19.85%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 4,200 shares as Procter Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 207,718 shares with $21.61M value, down from 211,918 last quarter. Procter Gamble Co/The now has $289.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) had an increase of 19.85% in short interest. SABR’s SI was 6.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.85% from 5.53M shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 3 days are for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s short sellers to cover SABR’s short positions. The SI to Sabre Corporation’s float is 2.59%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1.25M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Among 4 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sabre had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) 2.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sabre Corporation (SABR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Turns Bearish on Airline Vendor Sabre – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Realty Investment Trust, Chubb and Sabre – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre continues to drive innovation for airlines, announcing several new imaginative solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 450 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 7,182 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 0.01% or 137,451 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.26% or 1.43 million shares. Zwj Counsel holds 1.1% or 622,615 shares. 1,839 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 1.23 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 49,886 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv owns 38,820 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Causeway Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11.87M shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Foyston Gordon & Payne has 183,082 shares. Oakbrook Llc reported 28,750 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 68,283 shares.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 20.73 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12500 highest and $91 lowest target. $109.25’s average target is -4.49% below currents $114.38 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, January 24. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $92 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thomasville Bank invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montag And Caldwell Limited holds 5,025 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Co reported 1.65% stake. Loeb Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 690 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,357 shares. New Vernon Inv Management Lc stated it has 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Co invested in 14,654 shares. 58,328 are owned by Maryland Capital Management. Mai Management has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coho holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,516 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.5% or 31.08 million shares. Fairfield Bush And Company holds 7,664 shares.